Bessie Mae Wofford Stone, 98, passed away Saturday, March 11, 2017, at Cleveland Personal Care Home in Cleveland.

She was born December 11, 1918, in Chickasaw County to Ezekiel E. Wofford and Lucy Farrish Wofford. Mrs. Stone was homemaker and a member of Mantee Baptist Church in Mantee.

Funeral service was Tuesday, March 14, 2017, at 11 a.m. at Mantee Baptist Church with Rev. William Carpenter, Rev. Clarence Edwards, and Rev. Robert Haney officiating. Burial was in Crossroads Baptist Cemetery in Mantee.

Houston Funeral Home was in charge of all arrangements.

Survivors include her daughter Martha (Eddie) Causey of Cleveland; one son Sam (Ann) Stone of Mantee; six grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

Bessie is preceded in death by her parents, her husband William Earnest Stone; one son Bob Stone; and one brother Elis J. Wofford.

Pallbearers were Mike Stone, Glynn Stone,Joey Wright, Stacy Johnson, Andrew Bigham, and John Michael Stone.

Visitation was Tuesday, March 14, 2017, from 10–11 a.m. at Mantee Baptist Church.

Memorials may be made to Bessie Stone Fund, Mantee Baptist Church, P.O. Box 161, Mantee, Mississippi 39751