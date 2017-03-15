Emma Jean Waide Ellis, 71,

Services for Emma Jean Waide Ellis will be held Thursday, March 16, 2017, 1 p.m. at Roundaway Baptist Church in Doddsville.

Mrs. Ellis, 71, died on Monday, March 13, 2017, at South Sunflower County Hospital in Indianola.

She was born on April 29, 1945, in Providence, KY, to the late William Ralph and Edith Virginia Hanor Waide and resided in Doddsville. Emma was a member of Roundaway Baptist Church and was the office manager of her husband’s medical office before her retirement.

She is preceded in death by her parents, and a brother, James Waide.

She is survived by her husband, Dr. Bernard Ellis of Doddsville; son, Bernard Ellis Jr. of Selmer, TN; Daria Kovalyreva Lorio-Barsten of Williamsburg, VA, whom she persisted in parenting; sister, Wilma Brittian of Dawson Springs, KY; and four grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 16, 2017, from noon until service time at the church. Rev. Bob Hill will officiate the services.

Pallbearers will be Roger Earls, Forrest Chandler, Patrick Free, Allen Rush, Stephen Harrell and Josh Earls.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Charlie Floyd, Bobby Kirk, Alton Lassett, Edgar Donahoe, Glenn Bright and Ernie Lowery.

Burial will follow in Roundaway Baptist Church Cemetery.

Williams & Lord is in charge. Online guest book may be signed at www.williamsandlord.com