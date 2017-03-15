Lewis McClain Sr., 90, of Mound Bayou died March 11, 2017, at Bolivar Medical Center in Cleveland.

Visitation will be Saturday, March 18, 2017, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at First Baptist M.B. Church in Mound Bayou.

The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Arthur B. McClain Sr. officiating, Rev. Earl Hall, pastor. Burial will follow at the Macedonia M.B. Church Cemetery, 2 1/2 miles West of Pace, on Oaktree Road.

He is survived by his 14 children Margaret Black of Carson, CA; James Sims of Merigold, Lewis McClain Jr. of Springfield, IL, Leola Scott of Mound Bayou, Arthur B. McClain Sr. of Dublin, GA, David McClain Sr. of Springfield, IL, Robert McClain Sr. of Springfield, IL, Frederick McClain Sr. of Springfield, IL, Willie McClain of Dublin, GA, Betty Thomas of Dublin, GA, Leonard McClain of Stone Mountain, GA, Linda McClain of Dublin, GA, and Milton McClain of Springfield, IL; brothers Thomas McClain of St. Louis, MO, and Jim McClain of Memphis, TN; 89 grandchildren; 170 great-grandchildren plus 2 to soon be born; 20 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Royal Funeral Home, Clarksdale, is in charge of arrangements.