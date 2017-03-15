Robert Drummer Sr., 47, of Beulah died Tuesday, March 7, 2017, at his home.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 18, 2017, at Beulah Community Church with Rev. Robert Young officiating. Burial will be in Beulah Community Cemetery under the direction of W.S. Brandon Mortuary in Cleveland.

Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.

He is survived by children Javonski Green of Clarksville, TN, Robert Drummer Jr., Anquanette Drummer, Kerri Drummer and Kemari Gray, all of Rosedale, and Shai Zeria Green of Beulah; 6 sisters; 7 brothers; 10 grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.