Mrs. Ruby Jones, 96, of Cleveland passed away Tuesday, March 14, 2017, at Tallahatchie Nursing Home in Charleston.

Graveside services were at 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 17, 2017, at New Cleveland Cemetery in Cleveland with Rev. Clarence Edwards officiating.

Mrs. Jones was born on October 7, 1920, in Mississippi to Mr. and Mrs. Henry Ruben Brown. She graduated from Cleveland High School then served as a lab technician at Baxter’s for 12 years before retiring. Mrs. Jones loved to spend time in the kitchen cooking, also entertaining her family and friends, and playing the game Dominos. She greatly enjoyed and cherished her time with her grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents Mr. and Mrs. Henry Ruben Brown; siblings; daughter, Sue Brooks; and son, James Lester “Jimmy” Jones Jr.

Mrs. Jones is survived by her grandchildren, Tanya Brooks Hopper (Scott) of Batesville and Heather Brooks of Southaven; great-grandchildren, Walt Hopper of Batesville, Emily Hopper of Greenwood, Erin Womble (Ben) of Okinawa, Japan, and Daniel Hopper of Batesville; and great-great-grandchildren, Patrick Hopper and Elliott Womble.

Pallbearers will be David Hardin, Jeff Hardin, Lee Tedder, and Jimmy Tedder.

