Mrs. Johnie Thomas Gilliam Lett, 82, passed away on Wednesday, March 15, 2017, in Columbus, Mississippi.

Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Saturday, March 18, 2017, at Ray Funeral Home.

Celebration of Life services will immediately follow beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 18, 2017, at Ray Funeral Home with Rev. Homer Rhea officiating. Interment will be in Linn Methodist Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Lett was born in Symonds on March 27, 1934, to Jack Foster Gilliam and Lois Stevenson Gilliam. On January 20, 1951, she married Charles Rosco Lett in Greenville. Mrs. Lett loved what she did for a living, working in the retail business as a manager for 40 years until retirement. She enjoyed finding a good book to read and spending time in the kitchen cooking just as much as she enjoyed getting her hands dirty in the yard.

She is preceded in death by her husband Charles Rosco Lett; son Thomas Lett; parents Jack and Lois Gilliam; brothers Bill Gilliam and Jack Gilliam; and sister Emma Jane Myers.

Mrs. Lett is survived by her daughters Connie Sue Terry and Melinda Lois Swindle (Mike); son Warrin Marc Lett (Sandra); brother Bob Gilliam (Diane); five grandchildren Thomas Lett (Renee), Dallas Peel (Keri), Michael Swindle (Marina), Lucian Lett (Sarah) and Cody Lett (Allyson); and eight great-grandchildren, Tristen, Ethan, Hayden, Rylan, Jaxson and Ellie Lett, Aspen Peel, and Heidi Swindle.

Pallbearers will be John Wayne Baker, Don Hays, Jeffrey Mooneyham, Jay Solomon, Jamie Tatum, and Buddy Williamson. Honorary Pallbearers will be Danny Allbritton, Dale Gilliam, Steve Gilliam, and Doyle Milan.

