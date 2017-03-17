James Waldington, 67, of Ruleville died March 14, 2017, at North Sunflower Medical Center in Ruleville.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 18, 2017, at Walker Chapel Church in Doddsville with Rev. Rodney Richards officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Galilee Cemetery in Ruleville.

Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday, March 17, 2017, at Byas Funeral Home in Ruleville and an hour prior to the service Saturday.

Survivors include wife Doris Waldington of Ruleville; sons James Waldington III of Horn Lake and Christopher Waldington of Olive Branch; daughter Dorothy Waldington of Southaven; brothers Larry Waldington of Oxford, Jerome Turner of Ruleville, James Darrin Waldington and Jerry Walls, both of Cleveland, and Tim McCain of Little Rock, AR; sisters Dorothy Kent and Melvia White, both of Ruleville, Gail Deloris Williams of Dalton, OH, Velma Williams of Greenville, Willie Bradley of South Carolina and Katherine Barber of Drew; 8 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.

