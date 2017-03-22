Rosie Lee Conley, 88, of Shaw passed away Thursday, March 16, 2017, at Bolivar Medical Center in Cleveland.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 25, 2017, at Kingdom Hall Jehovah Witnesses in Greenville with Minister Al Bufford officiating. Burial will be in Sanders Cemetery in Shaw.

Visitation will be held from noon-3 p.m. at T.L. Redmon Funeral Home in Cleveland.

She was preceded in death by a son J.C. Conley Jr.

She is survived by children Delores Sanders, Laverne Word, Lavell Conley, Jerry Conley, Joyce Henry and Marvis Smith; a sister Matilda Thompson; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.