Micheal A. Taylor, 30, died Saturday, March 30, 2017.

Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 25, 2017, at Greater New Kingdom M.B. Church with Pastor Rudy Seals Jr. officiating. Burial will be in Westlawn Memorial Gardens in Cleveland.

Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. Friday, March 24, 2015, at Brinson Funeral Home in Cleveland and an hour prior to the service Saturday.

Survivors include mother Lenora Taylor; wife Vanessa Taylor; brothers Dennis Clark, Willie Brown, Fredrick Brown and Cedric Brown; sisters TriAnn Sharp, Barbara Taylor, Sandra Taylor, Cheryl Brown, Kristie Brown, Angie Brown, Tomeka Hughes, Latonya