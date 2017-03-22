Louise Mason, 79, of Mound Bayou died Thursday, March 16, 2017, at Delta Regional Medical Center in Greenville.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 25, 2017, at First Baptist Church in Mound Bayou with Rev. Larry King of Shaw officiating. Burial will be in Mound Bayou.

Visitation will be from 2-5:30 p.m. Friday, March 24, 2017, at Delta Burial Corporation in Mound Bayou and an hour prior to the service Saturday.

She was born on July 7, 1937, in Raymond and she was a retired cook.

Survivors include sons L.H. Mason, James Mason and Steve Mason; daughters Doris Mason, Mary J. Mason, Velva Mason-Winters and Annie N. Mason; a sister Maple Lewis; 26 grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren, cousins and friends.