LaMarcus Williams, 29, died Thursday, March 16, 2017, at University Medical Center in Jackson.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 25, 2017, at Vernon Memorial Apostolic Faith Church with Rev. Edgar Lewis officiating. Burial will be in Westlawn Memorial Gardens in Cleveland.

Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. Friday, March 24, 2017, at Brinson Funeral Home in Cleveland and beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday prior to the service.

Survivors include wife Lora Williams; mother Ronda Williams; father Jessie Eatmon; children Johnathan Williams, Jaila Williams, Jakiya Scott, Justin Thomas, JáMaurion Williams and JáKailyn Williams; sisters and brothers Arnel, Arneisha, Janeisha, Joycein, Joshua, Wykima, Korey, Christopher, Taquille, MaFiyania, Amariana, Demeatreace, Deyonte, Kristy and George; and a host of nieces, nephew, cousins, other relatives and friends.