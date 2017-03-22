Sylvester Spear, 66, died Saturday, March 18, 2017, at Bolivar Medical Center in Cleveland.

Funeral service will be at 11a.m. Saturday, March 25, 2017, at Mt. Zion M.B. Church in Shaw with Rev. Kenneth McKinney. Burial will be in Delta Heights Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Friday, March 24, 2017, at Brinson Funeral Home in Cleveland.

Survivors include wife Bertha Wiggins Spear of Shaw; sons Sylvester Spears Jr. of Memphis, TN, Kelvin J. Spears of Shaw, Timothy L. Spears of Greenville and Derrick D. Spears of Ruleville; 13 grandchildren; five siblings; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.