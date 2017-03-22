Arthur D. Carter, 67 of Shelby died Monday, March 13, 2017, at his home.

Funeral service will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25, 2017, at Community Chapel in Shelby. Burial will be in Place of Prayer Memorial Gardens in Shelby.

Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday, March 24, 2017, at Byas Funeral Home in Shelby.

Survivors include wife Lee Dora Carter of Shelby; sons Terry King of Shelby and Eric King of Holly Springs; and daughters Dorothy Grim and Daisy Banger of Shelby.