Tommy L. Gunns, 49, of Cleveland died Thursday, March 16, 2017, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Jackson.

Funeral service will be at noon Saturday, March 25, 2017, at United Baptist Church in Cleveland with Rev. Lonnie Gunns officiating. Burial will be in Northwest Shaw Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Friday, March 24, 2017, at Byas Funeral Home in Cleveland and an hour prior to the service Saturday at the church.

Survivors include father Tommy Gunns of Shaw; mother Ellaweas Gunns of Byram; and sisters Monica Gunns-Taylor of Birmingham AL, and Latonya Rash of Shaw.