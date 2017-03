Robert Davis Jr., 64, of Cleveland died Monday, March 13, 2017, at his home.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 25, 2017, at Byas Funeral Home Chapel in Cleveland.

Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Friday, March 24, 2017, at Byas Funeral Home in Cleveland.

Survivors include daughters Shakela Brown of Louisiana and Titianna Powell of Cleveland; sisters Nellie and Marvic Davis of Memphis; and 6 grandchildren.