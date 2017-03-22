Maggie Butler, 89, of Ruleville died Tuesday, March 14, 2017, at her home.

Funeral service will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25, 2017, at Sweet Kingdom of Ruleville with Rev. Willie Rounds officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Galilee Cemetery in Ruleville.

Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday, March 24, 2017, at Byas Funeral Home in Ruleville.

Survivors include sons Robert, Larry and Willie Montgomery, all of Ruleville, and Charles and Johnny Montgomery, both of Arkansas; daughters Barbara Carter, Rose Montgomery, Katie Stewart, and Helen Montgomery, all of Ruleville; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Online guestbook is at www.byasfuneralhomes.com