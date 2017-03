Minnie Bell Walker of Shaw died Sunday, March 19, 2017, in Bloomington, IL.

Funeral service is at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 26, 2017, at New Beginning M.B. Church in Shaw with Rev. Herron Wilson officiating. Burial will be in Northwest Shaw Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, March 25, 2017, at T.L. Redmon Funeral Home in Cleveland.