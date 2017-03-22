Elsie Myers Drane, 97, passed away Monday, March 20, 2017 at Highland Home in Ridgeland.

She was a native of Durant and longtime resident of Cleveland. She had been a resident of Ridgeland for 24 years. Born July 13, 1919, she was the daughter of Charles William Myers Sr. and Sallie Weeks Myers of Durant. Her parents and four siblings preceded her in death.

Elsie graduated at Whitehaven, TN, high school in 1937. She attended Hillman College in Clinton and Blue Mountain College, Blue Mountain, and graduated at Delta State College, Cleveland. At Hillman she was president of the freshman class. Hillman, originally Central Female Institute, was founded in 1853 and operated during and survived the Civil War and in 1942 was purchased by and became part of Mississippi College in Clinton.

At Blue Mountain Elsie was Defense Attorney for the Student Council and Vice President of the Baptist Student Union. She flew to Puerto Rico in 1943, during WWII to marry her childhood sweetheart who was stationed there as an Air Force officer, and she worked there at Borinquen Field Air Force Base as a secretarial supervisor for a year during the war. She was a charter member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Cleveland where she founded and taught at the church kindergarten. She was also a former member of Cleveland Woman’s Club and The Bolivar County Hospital Auxiliary.

Elsie taught first grade and retired from A.W. James Elementary, Drew. She served as a hospital volunteer in Cleveland and at River Oaks, Flowood, for 13 years until she was in her nineties. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Lt. Colonel Richard Bankhead Drane of Cleveland.

Surviving Mrs. Drane are her son, Don Drane (Carol Ann) of Madison, granddaughter Scottie Drane Ellis (Shane) of Hernando with children Austin and Cooper and grandson Richard W. Drane of D’Iberville. Other family members include Richard Drane and his wife of South Carolina; their children Meredith, Margie, Barry and Emily, and eight grandchildren of the Carolina Dranes and a number of other nieces and nephews.

Mother was a dedicated reader of the Memphis Commercial Appeal and the Jackson Daily News, a longtime fan of the puzzles, frequent contributor to Lydel Sims and Jack Sunn, and often chuckled at some of the obituaries. As her son, she would scold me if I did not put in her obituary that she told me right up to the end to mind my own business and stop tending to hers. One of her favorite quotes, when asked a question that was none of the questioner’s business was, “If you will forgive me for not answering the question, I will forgive you for asking it.” She would remind us all that it applies still.

In accordance with her wishes, there will be no visitation or service. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. She would have appreciated being remembered with donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.