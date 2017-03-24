Ottis Ray Hankins, 79, of Cleveland passed away on Wednesday, March 22, 2017, at the Baptist Memorial Hospital-Desoto in Southaven.

Visitation was held Friday, March 24, 2017, from 1-2 p.m. at Cleveland Funeral Home.

Memorial service followed at 2 p.m. in the Cleveland Funeral Home Chapel.

Ottis was born on March 4, 1938, to Arlo and Margaret (Jenkins) Hankins in Sledge. He married Marjorie Ray Hankins on November 6, 1958, in Marks. Ottis was a Mississippi Army National Guard Veteran. He was a former insurance agent for Life of Georgia Insurance Company. He was also the owner operator of Hankins Body Shop for over 30 years in Cleveland. Ottis was a very community minded person having served as a volunteer fireman, Lions Club Member, J.C. Club member and served with the Bolivar County Planning Commission. Ottis loved Delta State University; he had previously operated the game clock for basketball and was an official for football games for many years. He was also a member and deacon of Providence Baptist Church.

Ottis is preceded in death by his parents Arlo and Margaret Hankins; wife of 58 years Margorie R. Hankins; and son Gordon Ray Hankins.

Ottis is survived by daughters Tracy (Keith) Rosson of Portland, AR, and Stephanie (Wes) Shive of Southaven; brother Horace H. Hankins of Sentatobia; and sister Madelaine H. Kruger of Springfield, MO; four grandchildren Davis Hankins, Lauren (Pierce) Williams, Parker Rosson and Olivia Shive.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Ottis' honor to:

Chi Alpha Campus Ministries c/o Pierce and Lauren Williams #287193 1445 N. Booneville Ave. Springfield, MO 65802

