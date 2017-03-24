Minnie Knox-Walker, 84, of Shaw passed away Sunday, March 19, 2017, in Bloomington, IN.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 26, 2017, at New Beginning M.B. Church in Shaw with Pastor Herron Wilson officiating. Burial will be in Northwest Memorial Gardens in Shaw.

Visitation will be from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, March 25, 2017, at T.L. Redmon Funeral Home in Cleveland.

She was preceded in death by her husband Johnnie Walker Sr.; her parents Rella Ramsey, Ada Knox and Bill Knox Sr.; a daughter Eunice Walker-Butler; and five siblings.

Survivors include daughters Mary Wadlington, Mildred (Donnell) Green, Helen Miller of Shaw and Murlie Walker of Jackson; son Johnnie (Wanda) Walker Jr. of Cleveland; sisters Lois Finley of New Orleans; Rose (Carver) Randle Sr. of Indianola, Marie Butler, Patricia Cannon and Karen (Kirk) Kinnard of Jackson, Phalia Keys of Los Angeles, CA, Eula Taylor and Christine Ramsey of Greenville; brothers Aldred Knox and Willie Knox Jr. of Milwaukee, WI, Henry (Essie) Smith of Los Angeles, CA, Eluster Ramsey and Nathaniel (Leidra) Ramsey of Greenville; 23 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.