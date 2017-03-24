George Henry Lester, 72, died Tuesday, March 21, 2017, at Greenwood Leflore County Hospital.

Funeral service will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25, 2017, at Gospel Temple A.M.E. Church in Rosedale with Rev. Wilbert Reddic officiating. Burial will follow in New Hope Cemetery in Rosedale.

Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. Friday, March 24, 2017, at Redmon Funeral Home Chapel in Rosedale.

Survivors include wife Carrie Lester of Rosedale; daughters Erica Cooper of Lawrenceville, GA, Somonia Johnson, Ebony Butler, both of Memphis TN, and Gramilla Fox of Rosedale; son Robin Fox of Houston, TX; sisters Cora Mae Tolivar of Rosedale and Catherine Tolivar of Tupelo; 13 grandchildren; and 9 great grandchildren