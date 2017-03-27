Doris Maxine Whatley, 91, of Memphis, TN, passed away Friday, March 24, 2017, at Methodist Le Bonheur Hospital in Germantown.

Graveside services were at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 26, 2017, at New Cleveland Cemetery with Rev. Robert Haney officiating.

Miss Whatley was born March 18, 1926, in Cleveland, the youngest child of Sebron Jones Whatley and Maggie Long Whatley. She graduated from Cleveland High School and at the age of 18 moved to Memphis, TN, where she was employed by AT&T. She represented AT&T on various city of Memphis committees. She retired from AT&T Management after 42 years of service.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Sebron and Maggie Whatley; and her three sisters, Nell Whatley, Elsie Robinson, and Lorraine Shepherd.

She is survived by her three nieces in Tennessee, Barbara Pender of Germantown, Betty Robinson of Cookeville and Linda Moore of Jackson.

Doris was an avid reader, enjoyed flower gardening, and loved spending time with her nieces and their families. She was always full of laughter and the life of the party.

She was a lifetime Baptist. For the past three years she enjoyed attending church services at Apple Grove Assisted Living in Memphis where she was a resident.

