Douglas T. “Boo-Boo” Luster 39, of Cleveland died Tuesday, March 21, 2017, at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 1, 2017, at T.L. Redmon Funeral Home Chapel in Cleveland with Pastor Betty J. Payne officiating. Burial will follow in Westlawn Cemetery in Cleveland.

Visitation will be 1-5 p.m. Friday, March 31, 2017, at the funeral home.

Survivors include a brother John Luster of Rochester,NY; sisters Jeannette Luster of Cleveland and Jewrita Washington of Kenner, LA.

