Mr. Bobby Earl Lee, 58, of Rosedale died March 27, 2017, at his home.

Funeral servive will be at 11a.m. Saturday, April 1, 2017, at Beulah Community Church with Rev. James Walker officiating. Burial will be in St. Peter Cemetery in Beulah.

Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. Friday, March 31, 2017, at Redmon Funeral Home Chapel in Rosedale.