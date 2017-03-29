William Woodrow Sultan Jr. passed away peacefully with his family around him at his home in Waukegan, IL, on March 10, 2017. Bill was 73.

Known to have a kind and gentle spirit, Bill always saw the best in people. He would help anyone in need and was a true friend. Through the years, he and his wife graciously opened their home to many exchange students, with many still staying in touch with their “American Dad,” and for more than 36 years, he served as a soccer coach for teams ranging in ages from youth to college. Many of these former players revered him as a mentor and father figure. Bill was also the eternal optimist and a determined scientist and inventor.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 8, at the First United Methodist Church-Waukegan with Rev. Dr. Cecelia Harris and Rev. William Killian officiating. A gathering of friends and family will be held at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary until the service.

Bill graduated from Cleveland High School (Mississippi) in 1961, where he was active in the CHS band. He received a Bachelor of Science Degree from Delta State University in Cleveland, MS, in 1964, a Master’s Degree in Microbiology from Mississippi State University in Starkville, MS, in 1967, and a Master of Business Administration from Lake Forest School of Management in Schaumburg, IL, in 1980.

He served his country from 1967 to 1971, rising to Captain and Chief Microbiologist for the United States Air Force. During his service, Bill and his family were stationed in the Philippines for two years. Following active duty, Bill served in the Air Force Reserve.

In 1971, Bill began working with Abbott Laboratories in North Chicago. He later went on to start his own businesses including UTI-tect, which manufactured and sold medical diagnostic tests, Integrated Sales Solutions, Inc., a software and telemarketing business, and now his latest venture, ZTI, the creation of an innovative medical device for joint injuries. ZTI’s origins date back to the 1980s when he and his father first conceived of the idea. Over the years as a soccer coach, Bill honed the concept until recently when he and his business partners made it a reality.

Bill was an active member of the First United Methodist Church-Waukegan serving on the Board of Trustees and was a past member of the Board of the United Methodist Foundation. He was a member of the Waukegan, Illinois, Rotary Club where he was recognized as a Paul Harris Fellow and in 2009-10 was named Rotarian of the Year. He served as the president of the Ralph Smith Foundation, was a past member of the Waukegan Housing Authority and supported local political campaigns.

Bill was predeceased by his father William Woodrow Sultan Sr.

He is survived by his mother, Mary Helen Burdine Sultan of San Antonio, TX, his wife of 51 years Gloria Herbison Sultan, a son Will Sultan (Melanie) of Port Charlotte, FL, a daughter Jennifer Sultan (Lori) of Portland, OR, three grandchildren, Tyler, Jeydon and Payton Sultan of Port Charlotte, FL and two sisters, Phylis Cowart (Richard) of Vicksburg, MS and Gloria Baker (Jim) of San Antonio, TX.

Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church-Waukegan, 128 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Waukegan, Ill. 60085 or to the charity of choice.