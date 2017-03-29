Karen Ferracci Walker, 65, of Indianola passed away peacefully Saturday, March 25, 2017, at her home with her loving husband by her side.

Karen was born July 24, 1951, in Greenville and was the daughter of Ned and Vasilou Marie Slavant Ferracci. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Delta State University. Karen worked as an accounting supervisor for Supervalu in the payroll department. She then worked for Sunflower County in the accounting department until illness forced her to retire. Karen was a former board member of Mid Delta Credit Union and was a communicant of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Johnny Ferracci.

Karen leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Johnny Walker of Indianola; three daughters, Dawn Coletta, and Stacey Brown, both of Memphis, Tennessee, and Ashley Boyette of Jackson; three sons, Shane Brown of Jackson, Brian Boyette of Brandon, and Shannon Walker; three sisters, Carmelyn Kanary of Batesville, Arkansas, Kathleen Dixon of Pennsylvania, and Priscilla Massey of Houston, Texas; three brothers, Tommy Ferracci of Cleveland, Michael Ferracci of Bristol, Virginia, and Ned Ferracci of Elizabeth City, North Carolina; six grandchildren, Jonathon Boyette, Christopher Brown, Bella Marie Coletta, Madeline Coletta, Byron Walker, and Matthew Walker; and two great grandchildren, Maddox Boyette and Adrienne Blakely.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, March 28, 2017, from 5-7 p.m. at Burton Funeral Home in Indianola. The funeral mass will be held Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Indianola. Burial will follow in Indianola City Cemetery. Burton Funeral Home of Indianola is in charge of arrangements.

