Ms. Nancy Litton Kastorff, 84, passed away on March 24, 2017, at home in Kenton, Tennessee.

A memorial service was held March 29 at First United Methodist Church in Kenton.

Nancy was born July 26, 1932, in Litton, Mississippi. She graduated from Benoit High School and went to work at the Bank of Benoit. On February 4, 1950, she married Jack Kastorff. Jack’s work with Texas Gas took them to several locations before they settled in Kenton to rear their two children.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, J. T. Litton and Pauline Burns Litton; her stepmother, Lillie Litton; a sister, Bryan Litton Holder; her husband, Jack Kastorff; and her grandson, Christopher Kastorff.

She is survived by her son, Keith Kastorff; her daughter, Jacquie Kastorff Henry (Lanis); sister, Frankie Litton Brewer; a number of nieces, nephews and cousins, and one granddaughter.