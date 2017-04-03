John “Buddy” Johnson, 85, of Cleveland passed away on March 30, 2017, at Bolivar Medical Long Term Care.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, March 31, 2017, at Ray Funeral Home.

Celebration of Life Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, 2017, at Ray Funeral Home with Brother Crocket Kennedy, Steve McMilan, and Tommy Upton officiating. Interment will be in New Cleveland Cemetery.

Mr. Johnson was born on June 10, 1931, to Frank Lee Johnson and Effie G. Johnson in Lambert. On August 13, 2004, he married Rose Upton in Lake Village, AR. He proudly served our country in the Air Force during the Korean War. He was a member of the Pace Pentecostal Church where he served as a board member for 62 years. He was also a preacher and youth leader to other areas that required his selfless service. Mr. Johnson took extreme pride in being the manager for Quicky Hamburger before it closed in 1977. He enjoyed going fishing and spending time in the garden doing yard work. Mr. Johnson loved being around and socializing with others, and he believed that a stranger was just a friend he hadn’t met yet.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank Lee Johnson and Effie G. Johnson; first wife, Flora Irene Johnson; and sister, Evelyn Murined.

Mr. Johnson is survived by his wife, Rose Upton Johnson of Cleveland; daughters, Sue Cowart of Brandon, and Carolyn “Muckie” Brackin of Tillatoba; son, Pete Johnson (Hope) of Olive Branch; step sons, Johnny Moseley of Cleveland, Victor Moseley (Missy) of Greenbrier, AR, Michael Moseley (Teresa) of Cleveland, and Timothy Moseley (Sharon) of Cleveland; sisters, Emma Lynchard of Lillian, AL, and Patricia Daniels (Tommy) of Hanover, MI; brothers, Robert Johnson of Leland, J.P. Johnson (Lisa) of Greenville, and William H. “Cooter” Johnson (Margie) of Arcola; 5 granchildren; 6 step-grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; 5 step great- grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Nathan Alfred, Mike Moseley, Tim Moseley, Bo Hall, Junior Zeigler, and Tony Hays. Honorary pallbearers will be Floyd Arbuckle, James Vance, B.L. Hamilton, Bobby Hill, and Clint Jones.

