Peggy Ann Daugherty Haines, 79, of Cleveland passed away on Tuesday, March 28, 2017, at the Cleveland Health & Rehabilitation.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 14,, 2017, at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville, KY.

Peggy was born on May 4, 1937, to Clay and Marcella (Spencer) Daugherty in Lamar, MO, where she graduated from high school. She was married to John Darrell Haines until his death on July 26, 2011. Peggy was a secretary for General Mills. Peggy volunteered at a nursing home in Alabama for 3 years as well as Loaves and Fishes Soup Kitchen for 10 years in Clarksville, TN. She was a Sunday school teacher and helped with Vacation Bible School. She attended St. Luke Methodist Church in Cleveland. Peggy loved to do crafts and artwork. She worked with her youngest grandson on his craft projects. Peggy was very creative and loved to read. She was an avid sports fan and loved watching her grandchildren in their sporting events. Peggy also enjoyed watching college and professional football.

Peggy was preceded in death by her parents Clay and Marcella Daugherty; her husband John Darrell Haines; and her sister Linda Lou Daugherty.

She is survived by daughters Paige (Frank) Goodlett of Cleveland and Shannan (John) Miller of Clarksville, TN; brothers Byron Daugherty of Springfield, MO, and Carl Daugherty of Carl Junction, MO; grandchildren Drew Miller, Kacie Miller, Finn Goodlett and Spencer Goodlett.

Memorials may be made to St. Luke NCP 1227 Deering Cleveland, MS 38732

