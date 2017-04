Mr. Milton Hardrict Sr., 62, of Renova died March 27, 2017, at his home.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 1, 2017, at United Baptist Church in Cleveland. Burial will be in Pleasant Grove Memorial Garden in Shelby.

Visitation will be from 10–11 a.m. Saturday prior to services.

Fields Funeral Home of Okolona is in charge of arrangements.