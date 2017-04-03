Dr. Shundra Arrington Warren, 47, of Montgomery, AL, died March 25, 2017.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 1, 2017, at Providence Baptist Church in Greenwood with Rev. Payne officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Victor G. Byas Funeral Home in Greenwood.

Family hour will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 31, 2017, at Providence Baptist Church in Greenwood.

She was born November 21, 1969, in Cleveland and raised in Itta Bena.

Survivors include her husband Dr. Fernelle L. Warren; daughters Sydney Denise Warren and Jordan Kailee Warren, both of Montgomery, AL; father Dr. Alfred Arrington and Mother Dr. Josie Howard Arrington of Greenwood; twin sister Dr. Wandra Arrington; sisters Margaret Michelle Arrington of Atlanta, GA, and Eulette Denise Harris of Chicago, IL; brother William Davis of Laurel; and a godsisters.