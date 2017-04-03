Robert Lee Martin Jr., 56, of Phoenix, AZ, formerly of Ruleville, died March 18, 2017, at St. Joseph Hospital Medical Center in Phoenix, AZ.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 1, 2017, at Church of Christ in Ruleville with Brother Billy Moore officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Galilee Cemetery in Ruleville.

Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday, March 31, 2017, at Byas Funeral Home in Ruleville and an hour prior to the service Saturday.

Survivors include father Robert Martin Sr. of Ruleville; mother Myrtle Martin of Ruleville; brothers Henry B. Martin of Ruleville, James A. Martin, Edward Earl Martin and Ambro Martin, all of Virginia, Jimmy Martin of North Carolina, and Vernon Martin of Oregon; and sisters Denise Fair of Ruleville and Brenda Hilp of Celina, TX.

