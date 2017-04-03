Menu

Roy Ester, 65, of Drew

Roy Ester, 65, of Drew died March 22, 2107, at his home.

Funeral service will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1, 2017, at Byas Funeral Home Chapel in Ruleville with Minister Robert Hampton officiating. Burial will follow in Drew Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday, March 31, 2017, at the funeral home.

Survivors include brother Larry Ester of Milwaukee, WI; and sisters Ruby Johnson of Drew, Betty Russell and Jessie Boyd, both of Chicago, and Beatrice Aken of Peoria, IL.

Online guestbook may be signed and viewed at www.byasfuneralhomes.com.

