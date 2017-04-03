Mrs. Neena Hargobind Dadlani, 84, of Cleveland passed away on March 31, 2017.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.-noon on Sunday, April 2, 2017, at Ray Funeral Home.

Celebration of Life Services will immediately follow beginning at noon Sunday, April 2, 2017, at Ray Funeral Home.

Mrs. Dadlani was born on August 30, 1932, to Khemchand P. Balani and Devi P. Balani in Hyderabad, Sindh. On September 30, 1953, she married Hargobind T. Dadlani in Bombay, India.

She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Khemchand P. Balani and Devi P. Balani; husband, Hargobind T. Dadlani; and son-in-law, Murli J. Mirpuri.

Mrs. Dadlani is survived by her daughter, Geeta M. Mirpuri; son, Pritam H. Dadlani; daughter-in-law, Neelam P. Dadlani; grandchildren, Nishi, Manisha, Dimple, and Chirag; and grand son-in-law, Thakur Kanjani.

Pallbearers will be Chirag Dadlani, Brijesh Dadlani, Anil Dadlani, Vini and Sanjay Kirpalani, and Rajeev Sadhwani.

