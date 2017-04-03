Jeanette Harris Norris, 93, of Cleveland passed away Friday March 31, 2017, at Indywood Estate Personal Care Home in Cleveland.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 5, 2017, from 10-11 a.m.

Funeral Mass in the Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Newport, Rhode Island. Burial will follow in the St Columba Cemetery in Middletown, RI

Jeanette was born on June 7, 1923, in Newport, RI, to Charles T. Harris and Eva Levesque Harris. She graduated from St. Joseph’s High School. She lived in Rhode Island, Detroit, MI, and Camarillo, CA. Jeanette was a former bookkeeper. She married a marine — James Henry Norris on September 5, 1942, and remained married until his death on January 28, 1996. Jeanette was a homemaker, an avid cook and liked to put puzzles together. She moved to Mathiston, MS, in 1966 where she resided for many years. She was of the Roman Catholic faith. Jeanette was a communicate of the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Starkville before moving to Cleveland to be near to her family.

Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Eva Harris; her husband James Henry Norris; her sisters Faye Allen, Eva Shelton and Nona Busch; and her brother Charles Harris.

Jeanette is survived by her son James (Paula) M. Norris of Boyle; her son Jayson (Dixie) H. Norris of Bailey, CO; grandchildren Nicholas and Matthew Norris, Christy Milton and Aaron Norris as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123

Cleveland Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements. Online guest register may be viewed and signed at www.clevelandfuneralhome.net. Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements in Rhode Island.