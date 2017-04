Latoya Denise Graham of Lamont died Monday, March 27, 2017, at St. Francis Hospital in Memphis, TN.

Funeral service will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 8, 2017, at St. Thomas M.B. Church in Lamont with Pastor Ciero Hall officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday, April 7, 2017, at Redmon Funeral Home Chapel in Greenville.