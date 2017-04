Pearlie G. Ware of Greenville died Tuesday, March 28, 2017, at her home.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 8, 2017, at Mt. Olivet M.B. Church in Greenville with Rev. Lee Morris officiating. Burial will be in Lakewood Cemetery in Greenville.

Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Friday, April 7, 2017, at Redmon Funeral Home Chapel in Greenville.