Timothy Caldwell, 57, died Sunday, April 2, 2017.

Funeral service will be at 11a.m. Saturday, April 8, 2017, at Brinson Funeral Home Chapel in Cleveland with Pastor Michael Hickman officiating.

Visitation will be rom 2-5 p.m. Friday, April 7, 2107, ay the funeral home.

Survivors include wife Coralin Caldwell; daughters Kai Hoyt, LaShawn Calvin, RaShawn Hoyt, Lisa Hoyt and Mia Hoyt; sisters Kathy Carrington, Corean Bailey, Valerie Pritchett and Edie Jamison; brother Drew Caldwell; two grandchildren; two uncles; three aunts; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.