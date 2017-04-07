Herman Dee Washington, 83

Services for Herman Dee Washington were held Thursday, April 6, 2017, at 2 p.m. at Williams & Lord Funeral Home in Ruleville.

Mr. Washington, 83, died on Tuesday, April 4, 2017, at Baptist Medical Center in Jackson.

He was born on May 24, 1933, in Judah to the late Dee Sullivan and Trilby Johnson Washington and resided in Madison.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, James Washington, Alva Ray Washington and Norman Washington; and sisters, Edna Chandler, Louise Smith and Ruby Jean Walls.

Upon retirement, Herman and Bobbie traveled the country in their RV for eleven years and met many wonderful people.

They loved spending summers in Mountain View, AR, and winters in Arizona and Texas.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years Bobbie Powell Washington of Madison; brother, Daniel Washington of Drew; sisters, Leta Kemmer of Marvell, AR, and Freida Reynolds of Batesville; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation was held on Thursday, April 6, 2017, from 1 p.m. until service time at the funeral home. Rev. Robert Haney officiated the services.

Pallbearers were Dave Cummins, Bill Hamilton, Tyler Cummins, Joe Bradshaw, Jerry Walls, Ron Walls, Keith Beck, Presley Beck and Parker Beck.

Interment followed in Drew Cemetery.

