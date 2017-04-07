Bobby Dean "Dean-o" Ledford, 60, of Shelby passed away on Wednesday, April 5, 2017, at the Shelby Nursing Home.

Visitation will be held Sunday, April 9, 2017, from 1:30-2:30 p.m. at Cleveland Funeral Home.

Graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. in the Shaw Cemetery. Reverend Robert Haney will officiate the services.

Dean was born on July 31, 1956, to Cecil and Barbara (Smith) Ledford in Shaw. He grew up in Greenville and later moved to Shaw and Choctaw. He had attended Shaw Schools. Dean was a carpenter by trade, having worked for Jim Lane, W.C. Ray and Brooks Reynolds. He could build anything from the ground up, but finished carpentry was his passion. It was said of him, "Dean-o could mend a broken heart if it was made out of wood." Dean loved to laugh and to make others laugh. He had a fun spirit and a heart of gold. Dean will be missed by all who knew him.

Dean was preceded in death by his father Cecil W. Ledford and a sister, Linda Carol Tidwell.

He is survived by a son Bobby Ledford Jr. of Cleveland; daughter Kaylee McCool of Greenwood; mother Barbara Ledford of Cleveland; sister Dixie Shurden of Merigold; brother Stanley Ledford of Merigold; two grandsons; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Chase McCool, Will Johnston, Hunter Akers, Shane Manzo, Bobby Ledford Jr. and Nathan McDaniel.

