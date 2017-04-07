Jimmy E. “Junior” Perry, 51, of Cleveland passed away on Wednesday, April 5, 2017, at the Providence Personal Care Home in Cleveland.

Visitation will be held Saturday, April 8, 2017, from 9-11 a.m. at Cleveland Funeral Home.

Funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. in the Cleveland Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at the North Cleveland Cemetery. Bro. John Campbell and Rev. Crocket Kennedy will officiate the services.

Junior was born on September 28, 1965, to Jimmy and Clara Ruth (Milan) Perry in Greenville. He attended Shaw High School and Pace Christian Academy. Junior had worked with his dad and Robert and Gene Usery as a carpenter for many years. He loved to hunt, fish, going to the deer camp and dirt track racing. He also enjoyed eating and calling out the numbers for Bingo as well as playing Pokno. Junior was a member of Pace Pentecostal Church and the Delta K 9 Unit.

He is survived by his father Jimmy E. Perry Sr. of Vicksburg; sister Jeddie (John) Campbell of Benton, LA; brothers Stanley (Melina) Perry of Independence and Jamie (Haley) Perry of Saucier; nine nieces and nephews Michael and Matthew Campbell, Audrey Taylor, Richelle Gentry, Lacey and Austin Perry, Hailey Richotta, Seth Muzzi and Van Perry.

Junior was preceded in death by his mother Clara Ruth Perry and sister Mary Ann Perry.

Pallbearers are Matthew Campbell, Michael Campbell, Austin Perry, Seth Muzzi, Dustin Hamilton and Marty Milan.

Honorary pallbearers are Tim Perry, Floyd Perry, Danny Perry, Greg Hamilton, Frankie Hamilton, Stacey Hamilton, Travis Greer and Kevin Greer.

