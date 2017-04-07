Shirley A. Covington, 57, of Pace died Sunday, April 2, 2017, a Bolivar Medical Center in Cleveland.

Funeral service will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 8, 2016, at Byas Funeral Home in Cleveland. Burial will follow in Delta Heights Memorial Gardens in Cleveland.

Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday, April 7, 2017, at the funeral home.

Survivors are sons Timmy McGee and Lewis Covington Jr.; daughters Denise and Latesha Covington, both of Cleveland, and Christina Covington of Drew; brothers Jessie McGee Jr., Justin and Joshua McGee, all of Memphis; sisters Gloria and Brenda McGee, both of Cleveland; and seven grandchildren.