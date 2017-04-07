Rufus Hill Jr., 60, of Cleveland died Friday, March 31, 2017, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Jackson.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 8, 2017, at New Saint Phillips Church in Cleveland with Rev. Larry King officiating. Burial will be in Westlawn Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday, April 7, 2017, at Byas Funeral Home in Cleveland

Survivors include wife Diane Hill of Cleveland; son Rufus D. Hill of Cleveland; daughter Alexis Chanel Hill of Cleveland; brother Amos Hill of Ocean Springs; sisters Ester Hill of Cleveland, Jessie Bether of Moss Point and Geraldine Thomas of Norcross, GA; and three grandchildren.