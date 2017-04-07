Thomas Lee Byrd Sr., 81, of Shaw died Friday, March 31, 2017, at Indianola Rehabilitation Health Care Center.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 8, 2017, at Mt. Arria M.B. Church in Indianola.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, April 7, 2017, at Springhill M.B. Church in Shaw.

He is preceded in death by son Thomas Jr.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Myricks Funeral Home in Kosciusko.

Survivors include wife Mary Frances; children Ravin Sr. of Itta Bena, Marilyn Nailer of Shaw, Myron Byrd of Greenwood, Johnny Byrd of Jackson, Marcus Sr. of Southaven, Jacques Byrd of LaPlace, LA, and Martha Jackson of Memphis, TN; 16 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.