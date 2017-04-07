James Collins Sr., 72, of Shelby died April 3, 2017, at Bolivar Medical Center in Cleveland.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 8, 2017, at Pilgrim Chapel Church in Winstonville with Rev. Jefferick Butler officiating. Burial will be in Traveler’s Rest Cemetery in Alligator.

Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday, April 7, 2017, at Byas Funeral Home in Shelby with family hour from 4-5 p.m.

Survivors include wife Barbara Collins of Winstonville; daughters Cynteria, Sholandia and Vonsha Collins of Cartersville, GA, Felicia Collins of Mound Bayou and Shertora Collins of Winstonville; sons James Collins Jr. of Cleveland, Gregory, Dexter and Anthony Collins, all of Shelby, Glenn Collins of Lansing, MI, and Kiniski Collins of Jackson; sisters Annie Britton of Shelby, Gertrude Collins of Clarksdale, Joyce Ann Collins of Bobo, Perlie and Alice Collins and Louise Collins, both of Detroit; brothers Willie Earl Collins of Roundway, and Jimmy and Robert Collins of Bobo; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.