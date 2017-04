Dave A. Hudson Jr., 67, of Shaw died March 19, 2017, at Bolivar Medical Center in Cleveland.

A private ceremony will be held at Mt. Tabor Cemetery in Shaw.

He is preceded in death by his parents Dave Hudson Sr. and Amy Thomas, both of Shaw.

He is survived by a sister Jeannette Griffin of Shaw; brother Sammy Lee Hudson of Chicago; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.