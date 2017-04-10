Johnny E. Doty, 63, of Boyle, passed away, Saturday, April 8, 2017, at Bolivar Medical Center.

A gathering of friends was held from 10-11 a.m. Monday, April 10, 2017, at Ray Funeral Home.

Johnny was born in Cleveland on October 17, 1953, to Carlton Hardy Doty and Corinne Hewitt Doty. He graduated from Cleveland High School in 1971, and he was a self-employed welder for over 41 years. He loved hunting, gardening, being outdoors, and spending time with his two beloved dogs, Baby Dog and Hooter.

Johnny was preceded in death by his parents, Carlton Hardy and Corinne Doty; and his three brothers, Carlton Hardy Doty, Kenneth Earl “Bubba” Doty Jr., and William Tell “Billy” Doty.

He is survived by his only son, Hunter Cole Doty; daughter-in-law, Kattie Long Doty; granddaughter, Brynli Addison Doty; grandson, Gage Hunter Doty all of Boyle; brother, Guy Doty of Jackson; and many loving nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the charity of your choice.

To view and sign the online guestbook, go to www.rayfuneralhome.net