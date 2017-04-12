Barry Cooper Crain, 70, of Lafayette, LA, former resident of Cleveland, passed away on March 22, 2017, at University Hospital.

A gathering of friends and family to share stories and celebrate the life of Barry Crain will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 15, 2017, at Donaldson Point Hunting Club.

Barry was born on August 30, 1946, to Cooper William Crain and Wessie Alford Crain in Tylertown. He was drafted into the Army during the Vietnam War where he was awarded several medals including a bronze star during his service. He was an avid sports fan and he also enjoyed spending his time off relaxing at his lake house at Donaldson Point.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Cooper William Crain and Wessie Alford Crain; and sister, Sandra Crain Morton.

Barry is survived by his wife of 23 years Gerrie Crain of Lafayette, LA: brother, Ronnie Crain of Houston, TX; sister, Ramona Crain Lewis (Russ) of McCarley; nieces, Wendy Granger and Courtney Tonkin; and nephew, Hoyle Granger, all of Houston, TX.

The family asks that memorials be made to Alzheimer’s Foundation, Wounded Warriors, or a charity of your choice.

