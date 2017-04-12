Bernnie Bailey "B.B." Jones, 85, of Cleveland passed away on Monday, April 10, 2017, at North Sunflower Medical Center in Ruleville.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 12, 2017, from 5-7 p.m. at Cleveland Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be held Thursday, April 13, 2017, at 10 a.m. in the Cleveland Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Lehrton Cemetery in Ruleville. Rev. Robert Haney will officiate the service.

Bernnie was born on September 9, 1931, to Dave Alonzo Jones, Sr. and Mattie Mae (Skinner) Jones in Sunflower County. He grew up in the Linn area and attended Linn schools. Bernnie married Gladys Ann Tedford on November 11, 1955. He served in the Navy for four years — serving in the Korean War. While in the Navy, he received a Bronze Star. Bernnie worked several years for Misceramic Tile. He worked for Layne Central, farmed, owned and operated the Half-way Store for 10 years. He retired as a Chief Engineer on a towboat. Bernnie loved to restore old cars and farm his garden. He attended Dockery Baptist Church. Bernnie was a quiet, mild mannered man. When he spoke, people listened. Bernnie loved his family. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Don Blackwood and the nursing staff at North Sunflower Medical Center.

Bernnie was preceded in death by his parents Dave and Mattie Jones; four brothers Jack Jones, Cecil Jones, Dave Alonzo Jones Jr. and Robert Lewis Jones; four sisters Jane Pate, Dorothy Pate, Betty Jean Mallatesta and Frances Prewitt.

Bernnie is survived by his wife of 61 years Gladys Ann Tedford Jones of Cleveland; daughter Charlotte (Danny) Bailey of Cleveland; son Bernnie (Ellie) Jones of Cleveland; sister Joann Silverblatt of Kenner, LA; sister Carol Sue Jones of Cleveland; sister Linda Jefcoat of Cleveland; granddaughter Amanda (Jonathan) Buford of Cleveland; three great-grandchildren Penelope Patterson, Skyler Buford and Caroline Buford, all of Cleveland; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Donny Tedford, David Tedford, Joey Tedford, Pete Mallatesta, Dane Jones and Oliver "Coot" Jones.

Honorary pallbearers will be William Bills, Gary Haney, Gailen Givens and Billy Walker.

Memorials may be made to Dockery Baptist Church PO Box 370 Cleveland, MS 38732.

Online guest register may be viewed and signed at www.clevelandfuneralhome.net.