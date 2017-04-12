Margaret Miller, 80, of Cleveland died April 5, 2017, at her home.

Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 15, 2017, at Greater New Kingdom M.B. Church with Pastor Claude Raine officiating. Burial will be in Drew Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. Friday, April 14, 2017, at Brinson Funeral Home in Cleveland.

Survivors include a son James Miller of Drew; daughters Lucille Thomas of Chicago, IL, Climmie Miller of Nashville, Clara Miller of Memphis, Annjanet Robinson of Cleveland, Vivian Miller of McComb, Lenora Miller of Ypsilant, MI, and Thelma Williams of Georgetown, TX; sisters Darlene Fairs, Mary Williams, Dorothy Campbell and Dr. Jeanette Harris; brothers Melvin, Michael, Reginald, Nathanial and Charles; 22 grandchildren; 55 great-grandchildren; 14 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.